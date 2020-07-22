Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6800 Bells Landing
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6800 Bells Landing
6800 Bells Landing Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6800 Bells Landing Way, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely Renovated.
New floors, freshly painted interior.
big yard is not fenced.
4 Beds / 2 BathsGarageBig YardBig open spaces. Chimney.Everything is brand new carpet, freshly painted, new floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6800 Bells Landing have any available units?
6800 Bells Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 6800 Bells Landing have?
Some of 6800 Bells Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6800 Bells Landing currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Bells Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Bells Landing pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Bells Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6800 Bells Landing offer parking?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Bells Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Bells Landing have a pool?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Bells Landing have accessible units?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Bells Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 Bells Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 Bells Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
