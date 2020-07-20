All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:50 PM

6788 Maddox Road

6788 Maddox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6788 Maddox Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6788 Maddox Road have any available units?
6788 Maddox Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6788 Maddox Road currently offering any rent specials?
6788 Maddox Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6788 Maddox Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6788 Maddox Road is pet friendly.
Does 6788 Maddox Road offer parking?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not offer parking.
Does 6788 Maddox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6788 Maddox Road have a pool?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not have a pool.
Does 6788 Maddox Road have accessible units?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6788 Maddox Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6788 Maddox Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6788 Maddox Road does not have units with air conditioning.
