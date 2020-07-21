All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

6759 Bedford Road

6759 Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6759 Bedford Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online on our website. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6759 Bedford Road have any available units?
6759 Bedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6759 Bedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6759 Bedford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6759 Bedford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6759 Bedford Road is pet friendly.
Does 6759 Bedford Road offer parking?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not offer parking.
Does 6759 Bedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6759 Bedford Road have a pool?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 6759 Bedford Road have accessible units?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6759 Bedford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6759 Bedford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6759 Bedford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
