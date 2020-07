Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a recently renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a cul de sac in Rex. The kitchen has appliances included and a breakfast area. The bedrooms are all good size with closets. There are also some tile floors, plenty of storage, large patio, and plenty of parking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.