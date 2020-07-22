Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6727 Sunset Hills Blvd
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6727 Sunset Hills Blvd
6727 Sunset Hills Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6727 Sunset Hills Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Vacant. Show anytime. Won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have any available units?
6727 Sunset Hills Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Sunset Hills Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd offer parking?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have a pool?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6727 Sunset Hills Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College