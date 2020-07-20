All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
6698 Fielder Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:22 PM

6698 Fielder Road

6698 Fielder Road · No Longer Available
Location

6698 Fielder Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 1-car garage home with a basement located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a garden tub and a stand-up shower! Nice wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6698 Fielder Road have any available units?
6698 Fielder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6698 Fielder Road have?
Some of 6698 Fielder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6698 Fielder Road currently offering any rent specials?
6698 Fielder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6698 Fielder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6698 Fielder Road is pet friendly.
Does 6698 Fielder Road offer parking?
Yes, 6698 Fielder Road offers parking.
Does 6698 Fielder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6698 Fielder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6698 Fielder Road have a pool?
No, 6698 Fielder Road does not have a pool.
Does 6698 Fielder Road have accessible units?
No, 6698 Fielder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6698 Fielder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6698 Fielder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6698 Fielder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6698 Fielder Road does not have units with air conditioning.
