6698 Fielder Road

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 1-car garage home with a basement located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a garden tub and a stand-up shower! Nice wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

