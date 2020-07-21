Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6574 Wendell Cir
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6574 Wendell Cir
6574 Wendell Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6574 Wendell Circle, Clayton County, GA 30260
Morrow
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
4-side brick ranch conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, college and expressway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have any available units?
6574 Wendell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 6574 Wendell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6574 Wendell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6574 Wendell Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir offer parking?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have a pool?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have accessible units?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6574 Wendell Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6574 Wendell Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
