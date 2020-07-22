Rent Calculator
653 Georgetown Lane
653 Georgetown Lane
653 Georgetown Lane
Location
653 Georgetown Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Appliances comes with the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have any available units?
653 Georgetown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 653 Georgetown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
653 Georgetown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Georgetown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane offer parking?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not offer parking.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have a pool?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have accessible units?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Georgetown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 Georgetown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
