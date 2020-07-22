6506 Sinclair Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

***Available Now*** More photos to come. This soothing 3BR 2.5BA charming split - level home features beautiful living room with stairs that lead to a bonus area and back patio. Lovely eat in kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and additional patio entrance to spacious backyard. Rooms and bathrooms have a chic touch and there are gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Morrow High School



Middle school: Morrow Middle School



Elementary school: Mcgarrah Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.