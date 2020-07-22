All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6506 Sinclair Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6506 Sinclair Place
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:18 PM

6506 Sinclair Place

6506 Sinclair Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6506 Sinclair Place, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** More photos to come. This soothing 3BR 2.5BA charming split - level home features beautiful living room with stairs that lead to a bonus area and back patio. Lovely eat in kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and additional patio entrance to spacious backyard. Rooms and bathrooms have a chic touch and there are gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Morrow High School

Middle school: Morrow Middle School

Elementary school: Mcgarrah Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Sinclair Place have any available units?
6506 Sinclair Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6506 Sinclair Place currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Sinclair Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Sinclair Place pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place offer parking?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not offer parking.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place have a pool?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place have accessible units?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6506 Sinclair Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6506 Sinclair Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College