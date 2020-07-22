Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6450 Boca Grande Blvd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6450 Boca Grande Blvd
6450 Boca Grande Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6450 Boca Grande Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30297
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3BR/1BA Ranch Home, separate living room and den. Small Front and partially fenced backyard, freshly painted throughout. New carpet, washer and dryer connections located in bathroom.
MANDATORY RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have any available units?
6450 Boca Grande Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have?
Some of 6450 Boca Grande Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6450 Boca Grande Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6450 Boca Grande Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 Boca Grande Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd offer parking?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have a pool?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6450 Boca Grande Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6450 Boca Grande Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
