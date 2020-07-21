GAMSL lockbox on front door, application on website, agent must be at showings, new flooring, new carpet, new paint. Dining room, separate living room, garden tub, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have any available units?
6363 Ellenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have?
Some of 6363 Ellenwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Ellenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Ellenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.