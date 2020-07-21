All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6363 Ellenwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6363 Ellenwood Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

6363 Ellenwood Dr

6363 Ellenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6363 Ellenwood Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GAMSL lockbox on front door, application on website, agent must be at showings, new flooring, new carpet, new paint. Dining room, separate living room, garden tub, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have any available units?
6363 Ellenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have?
Some of 6363 Ellenwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Ellenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Ellenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Ellenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr offer parking?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6363 Ellenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6363 Ellenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6363 Ellenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College