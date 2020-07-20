All apartments in Clayton County
6334 Breckenridge Run
Last updated March 16 2019 at 12:12 AM

6334 Breckenridge Run

6334 Breckenridge Run · No Longer Available
Location

6334 Breckenridge Run, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have any available units?
6334 Breckenridge Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6334 Breckenridge Run currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Breckenridge Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Breckenridge Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 6334 Breckenridge Run is pet friendly.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run offer parking?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not offer parking.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have a pool?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not have a pool.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have accessible units?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6334 Breckenridge Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 6334 Breckenridge Run does not have units with air conditioning.
