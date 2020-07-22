All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6187 Amberly Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6187 Amberly Road
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

6187 Amberly Road

6187 Amberly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6187 Amberly Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6187 Amberly Road have any available units?
6187 Amberly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6187 Amberly Road currently offering any rent specials?
6187 Amberly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6187 Amberly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6187 Amberly Road is pet friendly.
Does 6187 Amberly Road offer parking?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not offer parking.
Does 6187 Amberly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6187 Amberly Road have a pool?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not have a pool.
Does 6187 Amberly Road have accessible units?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6187 Amberly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6187 Amberly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6187 Amberly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College