All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6138 Evans Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6138 Evans Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:06 PM

6138 Evans Drive

6138 Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6138 Evans Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Evans Drive have any available units?
6138 Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6138 Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6138 Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6138 Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6138 Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 6138 Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6138 Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 6138 Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 6138 Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 Evans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College