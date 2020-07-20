Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6117 Tabor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6117 Tabor Ave
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6117 Tabor Ave
6117 Tabor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6117 Tabor Avenue, Clayton County, GA 30260
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brick Ranch - Brick ranch with 3 bedrooms. Spacious and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile. Wood burning brick fireplace on back porch.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3728397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have any available units?
6117 Tabor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 6117 Tabor Ave have?
Some of 6117 Tabor Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6117 Tabor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Tabor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Tabor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave offer parking?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have a pool?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have accessible units?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 Tabor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 Tabor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
