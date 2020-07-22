All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6104 Holiday Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6104 Holiday Blvd
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:55 AM

6104 Holiday Blvd

6104 Holiday Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6104 Holiday Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30297

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have any available units?
6104 Holiday Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6104 Holiday Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Holiday Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Holiday Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd offer parking?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have a pool?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Holiday Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 Holiday Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 Holiday Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College