6084 Camden Forrest Dr

6084 Camden Forrest Cove, Clayton County, GA 30296
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated move in ready town home. This home features fresh neutral paint, new laminate flooring, new carpet, new doors, storage unit to the rear, and nice sized bathrooms. This home is priced to move fast! Don't miss out call now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
