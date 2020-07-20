All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6071 Christie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6071 Christie Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6071 Christie Dr

6071 Cristie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6071 Cristie Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please contact our Atlanta East Office at 678-223-0600 for assistance with this home. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6071 Christie Dr have any available units?
6071 Christie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6071 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6071 Christie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6071 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6071 Christie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6071 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 6071 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6071 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6071 Christie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6071 Christie Dr have a pool?
No, 6071 Christie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6071 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 6071 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6071 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6071 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6071 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6071 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College