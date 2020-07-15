All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

6016 Castlegate Dr

6016 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6016 Castlegate Drive, Clayton County, GA 30296

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have any available units?
6016 Castlegate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6016 Castlegate Dr have?
Some of 6016 Castlegate Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Castlegate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Castlegate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Castlegate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Castlegate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr offer parking?
No, 6016 Castlegate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Castlegate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have a pool?
No, 6016 Castlegate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6016 Castlegate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Castlegate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 Castlegate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6016 Castlegate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
