5989 Heatherwood Lane Riverdale Georgia 30296 Fully furnished room for rent you have "No" bills just one flat fee each month of ($550.00) which must be in a money order form each month (No Cash) Kitchen and living room is the common area...there is no oven so unfortunately no cooking but there's a "common" microwave & refrigerator for All the tenants to use catch this fully furnished bedroom while its hot because two of the bedrooms are already gone. ...The Bus Stops frequently & is only one block away from the house.. You .must have a security deposit of ($260.00) and "yes" you do get it back when you move out. ...as long as the room is in the same condition that it was when it was given to you There is a Late fee due of $25. (that is if your Late in paying the rent after the 5th day of each month) If your interested dial...Mrs.Scott at 718 300 0217 Thank you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27190 Property Id 27190
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5444919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have any available units?
5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have?
Some of 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room currently offering any rent specials?
5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room pet-friendly?