All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room

5989 Heatherwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5989 Heatherwood Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Scott House - Property Id: 27190

5989 Heatherwood Lane
Riverdale Georgia 30296
Fully furnished room for rent you have "No" bills just one flat fee each month of ($550.00) which must be in a money order form each month
(No Cash) Kitchen and living room is the common area...there is no oven so unfortunately no cooking but there's a "common" microwave & refrigerator for All the tenants to use catch this fully furnished bedroom while its hot because two of the bedrooms are already gone. ...The Bus Stops frequently & is only one block away from the house.. You .must have a security deposit of ($260.00) and "yes" you do get it back when you move out. ...as long as the room is in the same condition that it was when it was given to you There is a Late fee due of $25. (that is if your Late in paying the rent after the 5th day of each month)
If your interested dial...Mrs.Scott at
718 300 0217 Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27190
Property Id 27190

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have any available units?
5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have?
Some of 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room currently offering any rent specials?
5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room pet-friendly?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room offer parking?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not offer parking.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have a pool?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not have a pool.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have accessible units?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not have accessible units.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have units with dishwashers?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room have units with air conditioning?
No, 5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College