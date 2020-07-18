5989 Heatherwood Lane One fully furnished room

Amenities

some paid utils microwave furnished carpet oven refrigerator

The Scott House - Property Id: 27190



5989 Heatherwood Lane

Riverdale Georgia 30296

Fully furnished room for rent you have "No" bills just one flat fee each month of ($550.00) which must be in a money order form each month

(No Cash) Kitchen and living room is the common area...there is no oven so unfortunately no cooking but there's a "common" microwave & refrigerator for All the tenants to use catch this fully furnished bedroom while its hot because two of the bedrooms are already gone. ...The Bus Stops frequently & is only one block away from the house.. You .must have a security deposit of ($260.00) and "yes" you do get it back when you move out. ...as long as the room is in the same condition that it was when it was given to you There is a Late fee due of $25. (that is if your Late in paying the rent after the 5th day of each month)

If your interested dial...Mrs.Scott at

718 300 0217 Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27190

Property Id 27190



No Pets Allowed



