All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5894 Mistyview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5894 Mistyview Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5894 Mistyview Drive
5894 Mistyview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5894 Mistyview Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f29a19004 ----
Nice charming one story home in Rex. Open floor plan. Two car garage.
Fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have any available units?
5894 Mistyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 5894 Mistyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5894 Mistyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5894 Mistyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5894 Mistyview Drive offers parking.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have a pool?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5894 Mistyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5894 Mistyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
