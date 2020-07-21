All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:19 PM

5874 Waggoner Court

5874 Waggoner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Waggoner Lane, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! With upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme, decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Waggoner Court have any available units?
5874 Waggoner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5874 Waggoner Court currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Waggoner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Waggoner Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5874 Waggoner Court is pet friendly.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court offer parking?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not offer parking.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court have a pool?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not have a pool.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court have accessible units?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 Waggoner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5874 Waggoner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
