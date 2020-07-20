All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5812 Ruby Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5812 Ruby Walk
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:37 PM

5812 Ruby Walk

5812 Ruby Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5812 Ruby Walk, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and white appliances with a gas stove! The master bath has a dual vanity and a garden tub! French doors leading outside to a wooden deck, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Ruby Walk have any available units?
5812 Ruby Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5812 Ruby Walk have?
Some of 5812 Ruby Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Ruby Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Ruby Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Ruby Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Ruby Walk is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Ruby Walk offers parking.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Ruby Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk have a pool?
No, 5812 Ruby Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk have accessible units?
No, 5812 Ruby Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Ruby Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Ruby Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Ruby Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College