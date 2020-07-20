All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5805 Whitney Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5805 Whitney Way
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:53 PM

5805 Whitney Way

5805 Whitney Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5805 Whitney Way, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Whitney Way have any available units?
5805 Whitney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5805 Whitney Way currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Whitney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Whitney Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Whitney Way is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Whitney Way offer parking?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Whitney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Whitney Way have a pool?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Whitney Way have accessible units?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Whitney Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Whitney Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Whitney Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College