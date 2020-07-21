All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

5789 Little River Road

5789 Little River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5789 Little River Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5789 Little River Road: Traditional 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage and level backyard with patio area. Minutes to Hartsfield Jackson airport and I-285 access. Available now. - CLAYTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Little River Road have any available units?
5789 Little River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5789 Little River Road have?
Some of 5789 Little River Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5789 Little River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Little River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Little River Road pet-friendly?
No, 5789 Little River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5789 Little River Road offer parking?
Yes, 5789 Little River Road offers parking.
Does 5789 Little River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Little River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Little River Road have a pool?
No, 5789 Little River Road does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Little River Road have accessible units?
No, 5789 Little River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Little River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5789 Little River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5789 Little River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5789 Little River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
