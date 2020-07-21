All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5769 Rex Ridge Parkway
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:26 PM

5769 Rex Ridge Parkway

5769 Rex Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5769 Rex Ridge Parkway, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This charming home has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. Not to be outdone is the kitchen, which comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in), so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply today, so you can make this house your home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have any available units?
5769 Rex Ridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5769 Rex Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5769 Rex Ridge Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College