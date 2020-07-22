All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5722 Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5722 Phillips Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5722 Phillips Drive

5722 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5722 Phillips Drive, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Phillips Drive have any available units?
5722 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5722 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive offer parking?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College