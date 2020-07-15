Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5671 Pine Gate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5671 Pine Gate Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5671 Pine Gate Dr
5671 Pine Gate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5671 Pine Gate Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom
New renovation!! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
We accept housing program vouchers!!
Call Sholem to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have any available units?
5671 Pine Gate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 5671 Pine Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5671 Pine Gate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 Pine Gate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr offer parking?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have a pool?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College