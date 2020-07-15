All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5671 Pine Gate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5671 Pine Gate Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5671 Pine Gate Dr

5671 Pine Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5671 Pine Gate Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom
New renovation!! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
We accept housing program vouchers!!
Call Sholem to schedule a showing 404-829-2319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have any available units?
5671 Pine Gate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5671 Pine Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5671 Pine Gate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 Pine Gate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr offer parking?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have a pool?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5671 Pine Gate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5671 Pine Gate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College