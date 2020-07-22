All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
561 Vaughan Drive
561 Vaughan Drive

561 Vaughan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

561 Vaughan Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Vaughan Drive have any available units?
561 Vaughan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 561 Vaughan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
561 Vaughan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Vaughan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Vaughan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive offer parking?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive have a pool?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive have accessible units?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Vaughan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Vaughan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
