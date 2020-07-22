Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive
5430 S Crest Ridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5430 S Crest Ridge Dr, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
HOME IS MOVE IN READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have any available units?
5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5430 S CREST RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College