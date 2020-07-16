All apartments in Clayton County
5329 Denny Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:30 PM

5329 Denny Dr

5329 Denny Drive · (404) 418-5108
Location

5329 Denny Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Denny Dr have any available units?
5329 Denny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5329 Denny Dr have?
Some of 5329 Denny Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Denny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Denny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Denny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Denny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Denny Dr offer parking?
No, 5329 Denny Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5329 Denny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 Denny Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Denny Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5329 Denny Dr has a pool.
Does 5329 Denny Dr have accessible units?
No, 5329 Denny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Denny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5329 Denny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5329 Denny Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5329 Denny Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
