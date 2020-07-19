All apartments in Clayton County
5297 Brentwood Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5297 Brentwood Rd

5297 Brentwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5297 Brentwood Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have any available units?
5297 Brentwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5297 Brentwood Rd have?
Some of 5297 Brentwood Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5297 Brentwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5297 Brentwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5297 Brentwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5297 Brentwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd offer parking?
No, 5297 Brentwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5297 Brentwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have a pool?
No, 5297 Brentwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 5297 Brentwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5297 Brentwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5297 Brentwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5297 Brentwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
