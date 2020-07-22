All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5272 Norman Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5272 Norman Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5272 Norman Blvd

5272 Norman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5272 Norman Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 Norman Blvd have any available units?
5272 Norman Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5272 Norman Blvd have?
Some of 5272 Norman Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5272 Norman Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Norman Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Norman Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5272 Norman Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd offer parking?
No, 5272 Norman Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Norman Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd have a pool?
No, 5272 Norman Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5272 Norman Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5272 Norman Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5272 Norman Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5272 Norman Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College