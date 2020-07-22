All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5133 Old Grant Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5133 Old Grant Road

5133 Grant Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Grant Rd, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Ellenwood, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Old Grant Road have any available units?
5133 Old Grant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5133 Old Grant Road currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Old Grant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Old Grant Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Old Grant Road is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road offer parking?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not offer parking.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road have a pool?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road have accessible units?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5133 Old Grant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5133 Old Grant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
