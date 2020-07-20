All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:08 PM

4862 Price Street

4862 Price Street · No Longer Available
Location

4862 Price Street, Clayton County, GA 30297

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon.
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive.When on your self tour be sure to check out the covered veranda! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Price Street have any available units?
4862 Price Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 4862 Price Street currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Price Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Price Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4862 Price Street is pet friendly.
Does 4862 Price Street offer parking?
No, 4862 Price Street does not offer parking.
Does 4862 Price Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 Price Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Price Street have a pool?
No, 4862 Price Street does not have a pool.
Does 4862 Price Street have accessible units?
No, 4862 Price Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Price Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4862 Price Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4862 Price Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4862 Price Street does not have units with air conditioning.
