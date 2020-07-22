474 Madeline Rose Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful home available now! 3 bedrooms/2 baths, formal living room with gas starter fireplace, formal dining room, and bright family room open to kitchen. Breakfast bar, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator in nice large kitchen with lovely cabinetry & pantry. Nice master retreat with walk in closet, and very nice master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & linen closet. 2 car garage, cul-de-sac living, privacy fenced back yard, neighborhood pool/clubhouse. Exceptionally clean rental home. Good credit & rental history required! No pets please!