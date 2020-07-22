All apartments in Clayton County
474 Madeline Rose Ct
474 Madeline Rose Ct

474 Madeline Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

474 Madeline Rose Court, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful home available now! 3 bedrooms/2 baths, formal living room with gas starter fireplace, formal dining room, and bright family room open to kitchen. Breakfast bar, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator in nice large kitchen with lovely cabinetry & pantry. Nice master retreat with walk in closet, and very nice master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & linen closet. 2 car garage, cul-de-sac living, privacy fenced back yard, neighborhood pool/clubhouse. Exceptionally clean rental home. Good credit & rental history required! No pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have any available units?
474 Madeline Rose Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have?
Some of 474 Madeline Rose Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Madeline Rose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
474 Madeline Rose Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Madeline Rose Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Madeline Rose Ct is pet friendly.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct offer parking?
Yes, 474 Madeline Rose Ct offers parking.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Madeline Rose Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have a pool?
Yes, 474 Madeline Rose Ct has a pool.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have accessible units?
No, 474 Madeline Rose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Madeline Rose Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Madeline Rose Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Madeline Rose Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
