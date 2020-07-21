All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
46 Harbour Lake Drive
Last updated August 8 2019

46 Harbour Lake Drive

46 Harbour Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

46 Harbour Lake Drive, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2-Story Brick 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - You'll LOVE the Layout of this Beautiful & Spacious 2-Story Home! Features include a Fabulous 2-Story Foyer, Fireplace in Family Room, Kitchen with Appliances & Island, Eat-in Dining Area, Bright Windows and Tray Ceilings in Master, Beautiful Master Bath with Dual Vanities, and Attached Garage! Situated in the charming Rivers Edge Community!

Don't Delay; Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

(RLNE5060653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have any available units?
46 Harbour Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 46 Harbour Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
46 Harbour Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Harbour Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 46 Harbour Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Harbour Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Harbour Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
