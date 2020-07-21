46 Harbour Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2-Story Brick 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - You'll LOVE the Layout of this Beautiful & Spacious 2-Story Home! Features include a Fabulous 2-Story Foyer, Fireplace in Family Room, Kitchen with Appliances & Island, Eat-in Dining Area, Bright Windows and Tray Ceilings in Master, Beautiful Master Bath with Dual Vanities, and Attached Garage! Situated in the charming Rivers Edge Community!



(RLNE5060653)