Clayton County, GA
429 Washington Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:15 PM

429 Washington Drive

429 Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 Washington Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Washington Drive have any available units?
429 Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 429 Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Washington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Washington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 Washington Drive offer parking?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 429 Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Washington Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Washington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Washington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
