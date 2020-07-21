All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 20 2019 at 1:39 AM

4211 Stillwell Drive

4211 Stilwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4211 Stilwell Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,588, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,588, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have any available units?
4211 Stillwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 4211 Stillwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Stillwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Stillwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Stillwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive offer parking?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have a pool?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 Stillwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 Stillwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
