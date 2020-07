Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!! Take advantage of this newly listed and spacious split level!! Conveniently located right off HWY 138 it comes with neutral paint, new carpet throughout, master on main level with walk in closet, 2 car garage, wood deck accessible through kitchen, and plenty of yard space. Fresh laminate flooring and recently upgraded HVAC system. Extra storage area in garage. No pets allowed. No housing vouchers.