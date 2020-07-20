4000 Fieldway Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, beautiful, and turnkey! Smartly designed with your family in mind, this charming 4 bedroom home offers the freedom and privacy your family deserves. The large yet cozy family room with gas fireplace is the perfect place for binge-watching your favorite shows or entertaining a game night with friends. Your inner chef will rejoice in the large, vibrant kitchen with ample counter space, custom cabinets, island and breakfast bar. Backing up to a beautiful treeline rather than neighbors, the back patio offers much-needed tranquility and privacy, great for hosting barbecues or just relaxing outdoors. Don't wait on this amazing opportunity and schedule your tour today!