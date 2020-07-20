All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

4000 Fieldway Rd

4000 Fieldway Road · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Fieldway Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Spacious, beautiful, and turnkey! Smartly designed with your family in mind, this charming 4 bedroom home offers the freedom and privacy your family deserves. The large yet cozy family room with gas fireplace is the perfect place for binge-watching your favorite shows or entertaining a game night with friends. Your inner chef will rejoice in the large, vibrant kitchen with ample counter space, custom cabinets, island and breakfast bar. Backing up to a beautiful treeline rather than neighbors, the back patio offers much-needed tranquility and privacy, great for hosting barbecues or just relaxing outdoors. Don't wait on this amazing opportunity and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have any available units?
4000 Fieldway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 4000 Fieldway Rd have?
Some of 4000 Fieldway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Fieldway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Fieldway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Fieldway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Fieldway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd offer parking?
No, 4000 Fieldway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Fieldway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have a pool?
No, 4000 Fieldway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Fieldway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Fieldway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Fieldway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Fieldway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
