Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3886 Brookgate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3886 Brookgate Drive

3886 Brookgate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3886 Brookgate Dr, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have any available units?
3886 Brookgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3886 Brookgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3886 Brookgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3886 Brookgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3886 Brookgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive offer parking?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have a pool?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3886 Brookgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3886 Brookgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
