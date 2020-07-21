Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3842 Richmond Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3842 Richmond Dr
3842 Richmond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3842 Richmond Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely Split Level: 4bed/3bath house in a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Village & Fairview Community Parks. No pets. No Vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have any available units?
3842 Richmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 3842 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Richmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr offer parking?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have a pool?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Richmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3842 Richmond Dr has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
