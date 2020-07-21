All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

3842 Richmond Dr

3842 Richmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Richmond Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely Split Level: 4bed/3bath house in a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Village & Fairview Community Parks. No pets. No Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Richmond Dr have any available units?
3842 Richmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3842 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Richmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr offer parking?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have a pool?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 3842 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Richmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Richmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3842 Richmond Dr has units with air conditioning.
