Clayton County, GA
3752 Arminto Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 PM

3752 Arminto Drive

3752 Arminto Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3752 Arminto Dr, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 Arminto Drive have any available units?
3752 Arminto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3752 Arminto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Arminto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Arminto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 Arminto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive offer parking?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive have a pool?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive have accessible units?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3752 Arminto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3752 Arminto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
