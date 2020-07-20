All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3742 Brookwood Blvd

3742 Brookwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Brookwood Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Look no further. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom End unit townhouse.; Lawn care included. No pets, no Housing vouchers accepted

To view our Requirements or to apply, go to www.advantage4rent.com or call 470.268.9396 to schedule a time to view this property. There is a $50 app fee per adult. Once the fee is paid and the fee is complete,the processing starts. It takes 24-48 hrs. We require 2 times the rent amount as verifiable income. We like a credit score 500-600 and no open bankruptcy, judgments or liens. The deposit is based off your credit. The minimum required deposit is equal the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have any available units?
3742 Brookwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3742 Brookwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Brookwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Brookwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3742 Brookwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3742 Brookwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
