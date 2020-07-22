All apartments in Clayton County
3679 Cook Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3679 Cook Ct

3679 Cook Court · No Longer Available
Location

3679 Cook Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautifully private cul-de-sac home turnkey ready for move in today! The captivating two-story living room features cozy brick fireplace and giant windows that provide tons of natural light throughout the home. The modern open-concept design is great for entertaining, allowing your friends and family to spread out to multiple rooms in the home without missing out on any action or fun. The cheery breakfast nook features a bay window with lovely backyard view, the perfect charming atmosphere for sipping your morning coffee. Overlooking the living room, the sprawling loft space is your choice of bonus space for a home office, media room, or play area. With woods on two sides rather than neighbors, you'll love the serene tree-lined views while enjoying the sunshine on the walkout deck and patio. Homes like this do not last long! Schedule your showing today! (Please note: kitchen appliances in photos have been switched out to different appliances)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3679 Cook Ct have any available units?
3679 Cook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3679 Cook Ct have?
Some of 3679 Cook Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3679 Cook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3679 Cook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3679 Cook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3679 Cook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3679 Cook Ct offer parking?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3679 Cook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3679 Cook Ct have a pool?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3679 Cook Ct have accessible units?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3679 Cook Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3679 Cook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3679 Cook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
