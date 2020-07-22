All apartments in Clayton County
3676 Charlotte Drive
3676 Charlotte Drive

3676 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
3676 Charlotte Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Huge home, big living room, separate dining room, basement with a bar, big bedrooms, great home in a great neighborhood. must see!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
3676 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3676 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3676 Charlotte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
