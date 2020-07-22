Huge home, big living room, separate dining room, basement with a bar, big bedrooms, great home in a great neighborhood. must see! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3676 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
3676 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3676 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.