Clayton County, GA
3316 Waggoner Place
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM

3316 Waggoner Place

3316 Waggoner Place · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Waggoner Place, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The vaulted ceiling and bright windows in the living room welcomes lots of natural light. The kitchen overlooks a step-down family room. Bedrooms have cathedral ceilings. Take a look today!This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date. We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Waggoner Place have any available units?
3316 Waggoner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3316 Waggoner Place currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Waggoner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Waggoner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 Waggoner Place is pet friendly.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place offer parking?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place have a pool?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place have accessible units?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Waggoner Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Waggoner Place does not have units with air conditioning.
