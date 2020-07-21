All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

3281 Glen Hollow Drive

3281 Glen Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3281 Glen Hollow Dr, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have any available units?
3281 Glen Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3281 Glen Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3281 Glen Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3281 Glen Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3281 Glen Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3281 Glen Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
