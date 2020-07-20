All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated October 14 2019 at 2:12 PM

3275 Creekwood Drive

3275 Creekwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3275 Creekwood Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
3275 Creekwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3275 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Creekwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3275 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 Creekwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3275 Creekwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
